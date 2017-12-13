GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls win fourth straight

The Jefferson girls' basketball team picked up its second win this season over Habersham Central, winning 44-33 Tuesday on the road.
McKenzie Tyner and Akers Benton scored eight points each to pace the Dragons (5-2), who won their fourth straight game.
Jefferson beat Habersham Central 66-33 Nov. 28.
The team opens region play at 7 p.m. Friday at Madison County.
