EJCHS basketball program hosting community breakfast event, youth clinic

The East Jackson basketball program will host a community outreach event on Saturday and a youth clinic next week.
HOTCAKES AND HOOPS
The East Jackson Hotcakes and Hoops event is set for Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The basketball program will serve breakfast to the East Jackson community that morning as well as provide activities and games for kids. The tickets are $5 per person. Breakfast includes bacon, pancakes, eggs and orange juice.
“We would love for everyone to come out and bring your families so that we can connect and form friendships with our community with Christmas music filling the gym,” organizers said.
EAST JACKSON CHRISTMAS BASKETBALL CLINIC
The East Jackson basketball program will host a youth basketball clinic Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Register at www.eastjacksonbasketball.com. The cost is $60.
The schedule is as follows:
•8:30-9 a.m. — stretching and agility drills.
•9-9:30 a.m. — individual defensive fundamental stations.
•9:30-10 a.m. — individual offensive fundamental stations.
•10-11 a.m. — individual competitions and games.
•11-11:30 a.m. — defensive fundamental stations.
•11:30 a.m.-noon — offensive fundamental stations.
•noon-12:30 p.m. — film and video sessions.
•12:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — team competitions and games.
For more information, contact East Jackson boys’ coach David Akin at dakin@jcss.us.
