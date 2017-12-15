Phelps: Please come back, No. 12

Please come back! Please come back!
Oh, wait, you’re probably wondering who it is I want to come back. Yes?
As much as it pains me to say as a Minnesota Vikings fan, I want to see that “Bad man,” as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith calls him, I want to see Aaron Rodgers, No. 12 of the Green Bay Packers make his return to football action this Sunday in Carolina. I like to think I’m pretty objective when assessing NFL players and how good they are (not that I’m an expert from ESPN or Bleacher Report or NBC Sports).
Not only does it pain me as a Vikings fan, but it also pains me as a fan of another No. 12, Tom Brady.
When it comes to Brady, I’m subjective a lot more than objective. He’s the G.O.A.T.
No one has ever played the quarterback position better or had as much success as Brady has had over the years. Brady’s natural get-the-ball-to-the-open guy mantra has carried him a long way. One day, it will land him in Canton.
But when I think about Brady or Drew Brees or Eli Manning or Phillip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger, I think about the end of their careers.
Just to give some youngsters who are watching these guys on TV today, I was 11 years old when Brady was drafted in 2000.
I was 12 when Brees was drafted in 2001. Eli, Rivers and “Big Ben” were all in the 2004 draft class.
I was 15. So from my pre-teen years to nearly hitting the age of 30, I’ve watched these guys do things other guys haven’t in NFL history.
Now, all of their careers are winding down. I think that’s a big reason why I want Rodgers to come back. Rodgers was drafted by Green Bay when I was 16. He sat behind Brett Favre for several seasons.
The story has been told several times. Once he got the starting job in 2008, he never looked back and set the NFL on fire.
To me, Rodgers always plays with a chip on his shoulder, even when there’s no chip there. Maybe he’ll always be in the shadow of No. 4 at Lambeau Field.
Whatever causes the chip to be there it has helped make him one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. That’s not subjective, that’s objective.
The subjective part of my plea is he’s a cross between Brady’s arm and Peyton Manning’s football IQ.
Since he entered the league, Rodgers has thrown only 75 interceptions (pro-football-reference.com).
That’s 75 interceptions to over 4,800 pass attempts. That’s insanely efficient!
How many touchdowns does Rodgers have? The number is currently at 310.
It could possibly be around 330 had he not missed a game this season, and even higher if an injury hadn’t struck him in 2013.
And he’s just under 40,000 passing yards for his career. Oh, and he’s a Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl XLV) and Super Bowl MVP, as well as a two-time NFL MVP (2011, 2014).
Now that I’m writing this, maybe this is objective using numbers.
OK, well, one way I know to have a subjective opinion is to state what I believe are memorable moments Rodgers has delivered in his career.
The first that comes to mind is clearly the freshest, last year’s NFC playoff matchup at Dallas. With 12 seconds left, the ball on the Packers 32 ½-yard line, and it was third-and-20.
Let me repeat, it was THIRD-and-20!
Oh, and the score was tied at 31-31. Rodgers took the snap, scrambled to his left, rifled a throw as he got near the sideline and connected with tight end Jared Cook for a completion of 36 yards. On the next play, the Packers advanced to the NFC Championship when Mason Crosby connected on a 51-yard field goal.
Another one of my favorite Aaron Rodgers plays came in 2015 at Detroit.
The Packers were given an untimed down on first-and-10. They were down 23-21.
Problem was they were on their own 39-yard line.
A field goal to win the game was out of the realm of possibility. Rodgers takes the snap, runs backwards, starts to go to his left, then is flushed out of the pocket back to his rocket.
He then releases the highest pass I’ve ever seen watching an NFL game.It lands in the waiting arms of tight end Richard Rodgers. The Packers won the game 27-23.
My favorite Rodgers moment came against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 playoffs. Rodgers’ supporting cast was depleted during this game. He was throwing to guys like Jared Abbrederis, Rodgers, John Kuhn, James Starks.
But it was two passes to a player named Jeff Janis that left announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth almost speechless.
The first pass came with 55 seconds left to go and the Packers trailing 20-13; however, it was fourth-and-20 from their own 4-yard line. Game over, right?
Nope! Rodgers took the snap, spun backwards to his left and launched the ball from his own end zone Janis who got the ball at the Cardinals’ 36-yard line.
That was just the appetizer as with five seconds left and the ball back to the Cardinals’ 41-yard line, Rodgers worked magic again, backing up as far as his own 44-yard line, Rodgers rolled to his left again and fired the ball from his own 45-yard line as he was falling to the ground.
Janis came down with the heave in the middle of the end zone. Collinsworth said, “That may be one of the greatest throws ever made.”
The Packers lost the game, but those plays are what I remember. I’m more than likely not alone on that. This is why I want Rodgers to return. He’s full of crazy plays.
Not many quarterbacks play as efficient but also exciting as he does.
We will find out this Sunday if indeed the best quarterback in the game is back or not.
—
Charles Phelps is a reporter for MainStreet Newspapers. He can be reached at charles@mainstreetnews.com.
