Bridges: College football playoffs always provide excitement

While it took the powers-that-be of big-time college football the longest time (too long) to figure out that a playoff system was the way to go, every other level has known for some time that method can, and does, work.
As we mentioned in last week’s musings, playoff football at the college level has been going on for decades. All one has to do is look at the FCS, Division II, Division III ranks and so forth for the model on how it is done.
At these levels, it’s not about four-team politicking to get in; rather, after each regular season, multiple rounds of playoff football are played by these student-athletes.
For those of you who missed it, and I’m sure most of you did, there were two very exciting playoff games played this past weekend. In the FCS playoffs, Kennesaw State’s young program battled in the quarterfinal round before falling to perennial playoff team Sam Houston State.
The Owls, coached by Brian Bohannon, battled tough on the road before falling 34-27. Still, 2017 was a great season for the program and one should look for Kennesaw State to be back in the postseason on a regular basis in the future.
In the Division III semifinals on Saturday, one of the best games in some time just may have taken place between Mount Union and Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The Purple Raiders, probably the most storied football program in Division III history, trailed 35-10 in the third quarter before putting together a massive comeback to win 43-40.
The win sets up a national championship game this Friday between Mount Union, which is 14-0, and defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas, also 14-0. By the way, it will be the fifth playoff game for these two schools which feature players not on athletic scholarship.
Unfortunately, neither of these games was televised as the worldwide sports leader couldn’t figure out a way to give these games air time. That’s a shame because both were definitely worthy of broadcast.
•••
The Georgia High School Association’s decision to postpone all but two of last weekend’s state football championship games was a clear case of jumping the gun. (Sorry, in the zero-tolerance policy of most public-school systems these days, I have now been suspended for saying the word gun.)
While concern over weather conditions is understandable, the roads were not impassable in Atlanta. Plus, several of the schools were already in Atlanta for their respective games. Reports indicated that Warner Robins High School was already at the stadium when word was received about Friday’s postponements.
In addition, Rabun County High School left for Atlanta on Friday for its game on Saturday.
Most schools paid money to charter buses to Atlanta, not just because of distance but to make the experience more enjoyable for all involved. Hotel rooms were reserved. None of that money can be recovered of course.
The whole situation reminded me of how the GHSA postponed games back in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks. That incident took place early in the week but the football games that Friday night were not called off until mid-Friday afternoon when several teams were already on the road.
The remaining championship games will now be played on campus as returning to Atlanta was not an option. At times the GHSA can’t seem to help but tripping over its own feet. And we won’t even mention what happened at the state basketball championships in Macon two years ago.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: College football playoffs always provide excitement
