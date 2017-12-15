Doris Lee Garrett, 83, died Wednesday December 13, 2017.
Mrs. Garrett was preceded in death by her husband, L.T. Garrett; son, John Garrett; daughter, Millie Bramblett; parents, William and Bertha Casper Kidd.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 16, at 2 p.m., at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Survivors include her son, Bob (Patricia) Garrett; sister, Betty Enslen; grandchildren, Brandon and Mason Garrett.; and beloved dog, Sugar.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Garrett (12-13-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry