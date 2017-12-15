JEFFERSON - Gwendolyn Davis Glenn, 69, entered into rest Wednesday, December 13, 2017.
Mrs. Glenn was born in Talmo, Ga., the daughter of the late Joe “Dub” Davis and Betty Patton Davis. Mrs. Glenn was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was retired from the accounting department of Wayne Poultry. She was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy Davis; and her husband, Danny Glenn.
Survivors include a son, Toby Glenn, Jefferson; brother, Ronnie Davis and his wife Kathy, Gainesville; brother and sister-in-law, Garry and Jill Glenn, Oakwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 15, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Brian Wheeler, Ryan Davis, Darren Glenn, Jeff Glenn, Sidney Glenn and Dusty Davis. The family will receive friends from 11 to 2 p.m. Friday, December 15, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Gwendolyn Glenn (12-13-17)
