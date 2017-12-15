From start-to-finish, the Madison County boys’ basketball team couldn’t find an ounce of success Friday night against Jefferson.
The Red Raiders lost 67-42 and the game really wasn’t even that close.
“I’ll keep it short and sweet,” said head coach Tim Drake. “We played terrible. We had no ball reversal, we didn’t find shooters, they did not do what they were told to do. We were jacking up three’s, we’re not a three-point shooting team. We would make one pass and then shoot, that’s not what wins us games. Not when you’re averaging 50 points a game against a good basketball team with the shooters that they got.”
The game was close in the opening minutes however. Madison County struck first with a goal by Traveon Lattimore, before two minutes were up, the game was tied 4-4. At that point, it appeared that Madison County could possibly win.
But as soon as Jefferson got the momentum, they never looked back. The situation was so bad for Madison County, that they failed to break up Jefferson’s run until the third quarter. The Dragons ended the first quarter on a 12-2 run and went into the halftime on a 32-11 run. The run was finally snapped at 43-16. Jefferson led 47-20 when it ended.
By then, both teams started pulling starters. Madison County slightly outscored Jefferson down the stretch, but the lead was just too insurmountable. The Raiders fell 67-42.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nothing goes right in Raider’s loss to Jefferson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry