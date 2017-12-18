Leonard Skelton Jr. (12-16-17)

JEFFERSON - Leonard Odis Skelton, Jr., 72, entered into rest Saturday, December 16, 2017.
Mr. Skelton was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Leonard Odis Skelton, Sr. and Lottie Hogan Skelton of Jefferson. Mr. Skelton was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, a Veteran of the United States Army and was a retired line repair technician with AT&T.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Skelton is survived by his wife, Starla McCraw Skelton, Jefferson; son, Jason Skelton and his wife Shannon, Jefferson; daughter, Karen Skelton, Jefferson; daughter, Robin Hulsey and her husband Thad, Cumming; daughter, Stephanie Slaughter and her husband Alan, Cumming; sister, Gail Holland and her husband Kenneth, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kaylee Skelton, Jake Skelton and Judd Skelton, Emory, Grant, Anna Grace, Emily and Bonnie Jean; and nieces and nephews, Scott, Adam and Ian Holland, Lauren and Jeffrey Dunlap, Chad and Pamela McDonald.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 23, from the White Plains Baptist Church with the Rev. Carey Pittman officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Skelton’s grandson, Jake Skelton, will be honored as a pallbearer along with Judd Skelton, Thad Hulsey, Alan Slaughter and Niles Wilson as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at White Plains Baptist Church, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Odis Skelton Memorial Fund, South State Bank, C/O Starla Skelton, 71 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or VENMO App.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
