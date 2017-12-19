COLBERT - Rev. William Talmadge Ethridge, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at his residence.
Rev. Ethridge was born on August 1, 1930, the son of the late William Oscar Ethridge and Allie Deal Ethridge. He was a minister, having spent most of his time as pastor of Bible Baptist Church in St. Augustine, Fla. and was a member of Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville. He was preceded in death by his son, Lannie Frank Ethridge.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ethel Novella Edwards Ethridge; daughter and son-in-law, Lawana and Clarke Davis, Colbert; sister, Eleanor DiMare, St. Augustine; grandchildren, John Davis, Jeff Davis, Jenny Lee, Jill Byram, Wendy Huffman, and Becki Johnson; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held in the Bluestone Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 28. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bluestone Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until funeral hour on Thursday morning. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Talmadge Ethridge (12-16-17)
