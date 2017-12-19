Brannon Gooch (12-18-17)

BLAIRSVILLE, GA - Brannon Norris Gooch, 87, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, December 18, 2017.
Mr. Gooch was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Fred and Desma Taylor Gooch. He was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church and was retired from General Electric. Mr. Gooch also served his country, having retired from the United States Marine Corps after serving in the Korean and Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Baker Gooch, Blairsville; children, Lynn Dixon, Tammy Bee, David Thomson, Diane Gill, and Jeanne Bowman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 21, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Shady Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 928, Blairsville, Georgia 30514. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
