Cheatham named new head coach of Leopard football team

Banks County High School Principal Dr. Joseph Goodroe announced Tuesday that defensive backs coach, Chad Cheatham, was being promoted to head coach after Josh Shoemaker resigned on Friday.
Cheatham becomes the 15th coach in the school's history. He's also the fifth head coach since 2010.
"We are excited for the kids," Goodroe said via a release on the school's Facebook page. "Coach Cheatham's positive, high-energy approach is great for kids and will serve him well as he leads the program forward."
Shoemaker couldn't be reached for comment.
This story will update as information becomes available.
