WINDER - Faye Bennett, 81, passed away on December 18, 2017, at Winder-Health Care and Rehab, where she had been a resident for 28 years.
A native of Barrow County, Ms. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Roy A. Hardigree and Velma Wall Hardigree.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Kim) Bennett; daughter, Judy (Steve) Owens, six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate the life of Ms. Faye Bennett will be held on Thursday, December 21, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Wright and Carlton Shelton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery in Winder. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 20, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Faye Bennett (12-18-17)
