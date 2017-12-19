Georgia Meadows (12-19-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Georgia Carol Flournoy Meadows, 68, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
Carol is survived by her parents, Felton Benning Flournoy and Georgia Ramona Westbrook; husband, Robert Meadows; daughter, Mirla Bigda (Darren); and grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren Bigda.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church, where Carol was a member. Burial will follow at the church cemetery and the family will have a reception at the church following burial.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
