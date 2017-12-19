HOMER - Leroy Louis Cameron, 72, died Monday, December 18, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Cameron was born in Whitehall, N.Y., the son of the late Leroy A. and Jean Staley Cameron. Mr. Cameron was retired from Ciba Geigy and the Army National Guard, and was a member of the NRA and American Legion. Mr. Cameron also enjoyed attending the Banks County Senior Citizen Center and delivering meals on wheels. He was preceded in death by his son, Lee Cameron.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Helena Bovee Cameron, Homer; daughters, Katherine Mathis, Amarillo, Texas and Lori Bryant, Baldwin; son, Todd Cameron, Cornelia; step-children, Courtney Forrester, Shane Squires, and Todd Squires; brother, Robert Cameron, Whitehall, N.Y.; 22 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 23, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Allen Cape officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Banks County Senior Citizens Center, 700 Thompson St., Homer, GA 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Leroy Cameron (12-18-17)
