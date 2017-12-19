WRESTLING: Raiders win duals at Banks Co.

Coach Richie Houston called Tuesday night’s duals with Hart and Banks Counties a snowball. Because once a few wrestlers picked up some victories, everyone was at their best.
“It was a snowball effect,” he said. “Sometimes in wrestling, guys just keep winning. Everyone else had won so you feel like you have to win.”
That started against Hart County with six straight (four on the mat, two by forfeit) victories. At that point, the Raiders led 29-12. The Bulldogs caught up with a pair of wins (one by forfeit) to cut the lead to 29-23. But without a Raider in the 285 class, the score was effectively tied at 29.
But Jackson Hoetzel and Hamilton Cooper provided 12 points to push the Raiders ahead 41-33.
Against Banks County, the Raiders started in an 18-point hole due to forfeits. But in the 11-head-to-head match-ups, Madison County won nine of them. Five of those wins came via pinfall. Hamilton Cooper, Josh Kincaid and Rowan Smith didn’t even let their opponents out of the first round. Those 11 wins allowed the Raiders to take home a 47-30 victory to cap off a great night.
“Banks County is one of the strongest teams in northeast Georgia so that’s a big win for us,” Houston said. “They graduated a lot, but it’s still a big win for us. Kids didn’t look as good as they could have but we got some big-time wins.”
