Housing, commercial slated for Hwy. 124

More residential and commercial growth is slated for the booming Hwy. 124 corridor between its intersection with Hwy. 332 and the Town of Braselton.
A new residential project for 180-200 homes on 102 acres was approved Monday night by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for property abutting the Olde Wick subdivision on the west side. The BOC also approved rezoning 43 acres next to that project for commercial development.
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Commission approved the rezoning of 24 acres across the road from Olde Wick for commercial development and an assisted living facility. The BOC will take final action on that proposed project Jan. 15.
RESIDENTIAL
The residential project was approved as a Master Planned Development by the BOC with a 5-0 vote and outlined five conditions, mostly related to setbacks and lot size. The minimum lot size is 1/5 acre and minimum house size is 1,600 sq. ft.
Developer John C. Buchanan said the project will have small lots because many of today’s home buyers want less property to keep up. About 20 percent of the development will be green space, mostly around existing wetlands and streams.
The project was met with opposition from nearby neighbors, about 20 of whom showed up at Monday’s BOC meeting.
Robert Evans, a resident of Olde Wick, said the “postage stamp size lots” in the project would not be consistent with the surrounding developments.
“High density housing will affect the surrounding properties,” he said.
Dave Dunlap told the BOC that the project, along with the other planned developments in the area, will put Hwy. 124 over-capacity in its ability to handle traffic. He called on the board to table action until a study could be done about traffic in the area.
But in his motion to approve the residential project, commissioner Ralph Richardson said that he hears a lot from West Jackson constituents who say they want more restaurants and big box retail stores in the area.
“Those won’t come without nearby rooftops,” he said.
Housing, commercial slated for Hwy. 124
