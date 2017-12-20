Massive warehouse project planned off Josh Pirkle Road

Braselton leaders will hear a request for another massive warehouse project at the beginning of the new year.
Adair Realty, Inc., is requesting annexation and rezoning of 356 acres at 1225 Josh Pirkle Road. The request will go before the Braselton Planning Commission in January.
If approved, developers plan to construct “up to four buildings totaling 2.8 million square feet of warehouse/distribution space,” according to the letter of intent. The largest of those buildings is planned to total 1.2 million sq. ft.
An internal access road is proposed into the site off Josh Pirkle Road.
Traffic has been a frequent concern brought up by opponents of continued warehouse growth in the area. An “intersection capacity analysis” for the project apparently indicated no improvements would be required. Developers plan to improve Josh Pirkle Road up to Hwy. 124, according to the development of regional impact application.
Project manager Jim Eyre noted in the letter of intent that 250 “short term” jobs would be added during construction and the project would add “in excess of 1,200 permanent jobs once complete.”
“It is anticipated that the total construction cost will be approximately $137 million dollars with an annual tax revenue of $1.2 million/year,” Eyre wrote.
