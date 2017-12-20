County BOE selects firm to build new high school

Plans to build a high school in West Jackson took a step forward last week when the Jackson County Board of Education approved a firm to oversee the project.
The BOE selected Bowen & Watson as the construction management at-risk firm to build the new high school on Skelton Road and to also renovate West Jackson Middle School.
The vote on the matter was 3-1 with board member Michael Cronic voting against the motion. He said that the process should last longer in an effort to attract more bidders.
The system only had three bids for the CM contract.
“I wish we had more (bids),” Cronic said.
BOE chairman Steve Bryant said he also wished the system had more bidders, but that Bowen & Watson had done a “fine job” for the system in the past.
“I think they’ll do a good job for us,” Bryant said.
Bowen & Watson edged out Carroll Daniel Construction as scored by a five-member school system review committee. Bowen & Watson had a total score of 477 to Carroll Daniel’s 461. BM&K/Winter Construction was a distant third with a score of 329.
Bowen & Watson’s overhead and profit percentage will be 3.75 percent for the high school project and 4.35 percent for the middle school renovations.
See more in the Dec. 20 issue of The Braselton News.
