Jefferson leaders approved a rezoning and annexation Monday night that will allow for two more warehouses totaling 1.74 million sq. ft. along Hog Mountain Road near the existing Amazon distribution center.
But the action drew the ire of nearby residents, many of whom had successfully fought another proposed Hog Mountain Road warehouse last month, a plan that was turned down by the county board of commissioners.
In a separate action, the Jefferson City Council also approved two other warehouses Monday night that are to be located in an existing industrial park near the Dry Pond interchange with I-85 (see story in next week’s paper).
A fifth warehouse proposal was to have been voted on Tuesday night by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission for a 1 million sq. ft. warehouse on the south of the Dry Pond exit across from the existing Aldi distribution center. That proposal won’t come before the Jefferson City Council until January.
See the full story in the Dec. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Warehouse approval angers citizens
