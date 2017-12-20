More residential and commercial growth is slated for the booming Hwy. 124 corridor between its intersection with Hwy. 332 and the Town of Braselton.
A new residential project for 180-200 homes on 102 acres was approved Monday night by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for property abutting the Olde Wick subdivision on the west side. The BOC also approved rezoning 43 acres next to that project for commercial development.
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Commission approved the rezoning of 24 acres across the road from Olde Wick for commercial development and an assisted living facility. The BOC will take final action on that proposed project Jan. 15.
Read more in the Dec. 20 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Housing, commercial slated for Hwy. 124
