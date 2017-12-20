Evelyn Nix (12-19-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
JEFFERSON - Evelyn Gertrude Loggins Nix, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Mrs. Nix was born in Commerce, the daughter to the late Fred and Ellen Bryan Loggins. Mrs. Nix had worked as a seamstress at Blue Bell Manufacturing and was part of the New Life Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, S Y Nix; and her sister, Nellie Sellers.

Survivors include her son, Mark Nix, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kiya Nix, Farrah Flowers, Justin Baber, all of Winder; brothers, Don Loggins, Commerce, and Fred Loggins Jr, Nicholson; sisters, Johnnie Howington, Nicholson, and Louise Mauldin, Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 22, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Duanne Carroll officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Gardens with the visitation to be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.