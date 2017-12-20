Evelyn Nix (12-19-17)

JEFFERSON - Evelyn Gertrude Loggins Nix, 83, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
Mrs. Nix was born in Commerce, the daughter to the late Fred and Ellen Bryan Loggins. Mrs. Nix had worked as a seamstress at Blue Bell Manufacturing and was part of the New Life Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, S Y Nix; and her sister, Nellie Sellers.
Survivors include her son, Mark Nix, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kiya Nix, Farrah Flowers, Justin Baber, all of Winder; brothers, Don Loggins, Commerce, and Fred Loggins Jr, Nicholson; sisters, Johnnie Howington, Nicholson, and Louise Mauldin, Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 22, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Duanne Carroll officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Gardens with the visitation to be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
