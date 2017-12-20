Willis Runell Baker, 73, wife of 52 years to James Lenard Baker, died Sunday, December 17, 2017.
A native of Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis B. Mize and Doratha Casper Mize. She was a homemaker and owner of Mrs. Nell’s Daycare.
In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Richie Baker, Freddie (Andrea) Baker and Michelle Dills, all of Lexington; grandchildren, Matthew Baker, Chelsea Dills, Brent Baker, Cody Dills, Kristen Baker, Lovic Smith and Ryan Baker; and great-grandchildren: Baylor Villanueva, Tucker Baker and Cambree Baker.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 20, at 3 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, 795 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA 30607.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Willis Baker (12-17-17)
