Elaine Dockery (12-19-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
HOSCHTON - Elaine Dockery, 85, entered her Savior’s presence on December 19, 2017.

A native of Tucker, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Nina Andrews Flowers. Mrs. Dockery was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Dockery; son, Glen Dockery; grandson, Chris Eberhart; and great-grandson, Cody Eager. She was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist Church and was a retiree of R. and R. Manufacturing.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Vicki Dockery, Madison, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Debora and Stanley Ledford, Gainesville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Moon, Norcross, Ga.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 21, from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 21, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
