Karen Adams (12-15-17)

ATHENS - Karen Regina Adams, 57, passed away Friday, December 15, 2017.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late W.O. Thomason and Marie Pinson Thomason. Ms. Adams had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed spending time at the beach and going out to eat. She was affectionately known as “Nana” to her grandchildren and she especially enjoyed spending time with her oldest granddaughter, Ava.
Survivors include two children, Shannon Adams Burrell (Robbie) and Joshua Scott Adams; three grandchildren, Ava, Lainey and MaKenna; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 21, at 5 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
