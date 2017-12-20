The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team jumped out on top early and never looked back Friday, rolling to a convincing 57-39 win over Piedmont Academy in a home non-region battle.
The Knights (5-6) got over 20 points from senior forward Drew Peevy and a double-double from sophomore center Laine Francious.
“We did a pretty good job and set the tone right from the beginning,” BCA coach Robert Strong said. “We were able to stretch the lead to 10-12 points early and maintained that.
“We played much better, not so much in the third quarter, but at the end of the third and into the fourth. We’re starting to get better.”
The Knights have had a youth movement this year with only one senior in Drew Peevy, a couple of juniors, several sophomores and a freshman. They have also not had a lot of time to put work in as a whole group, Strong said.
“It’s hard when you go into a season with only a few guys and then once you get your football players from football season, you’re going straight into games and don’t get a chance to work on some of the things on offense and defense you want to do,” Strong said. “Then you have to backtrack again and try to catch up.”
See more in the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Basketball: Knights cruise to win over Piedmont Academy
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry