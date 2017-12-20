The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team was already down a starter and two key bench players heading into Friday’s home non-region game against Piedmont Academy. When three more players fouled out prior to the end of the contest, it was too much for the Lady Knights to overcome in a 46-39 loss.
The Lady Knights dropped to 2-8 on the year with the loss. Freshman Brooke Peevy led the team with 11 points, while Rebekah Doolittle chipped in with 8 points and Olivia Morgan, Catherine Doolittle and Kaleigh Roseland all had 5 apiece.
“Everything is still a work in progress and coming together,” BCA coach Karen Parker said. “It was tough to have three fouling out. I don’t think that’s ever happened to me here. I liked our aggressiveness on defense and we had the offense up and running. It was a tough loss but there were a lot of positives coming out of it and heading into the next leg of the season.”
BCA is off this week but will return to action next week when it hosts a Christmas tournament Dec. 28-29. The Lady Knights will take on Saint George’s Episcopal School at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 and then will face either Georgia Walton Academy or Lanier Christian on Dec. 29.
See more in the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
