Basketball: Wildcats lose by 1 again to Monroe Area after blowing late advantage

Two weeks after losing to Monroe Area by a point, the Apalachee boys basketball team had the same fate Friday night, falling to the Purple Hurricanes 62-61 in a home non-region contest.
The Wildcats had an eight-point lead with around 2:30 to play but lost that lead within a matter of seconds. The Purple Hurricanes scored 4 quick points, then after a technical foul was assessed on the Apalachee bench, a free throw cut the lead to 3.
After getting the ball back, the Purple Hurricanes sank a 3-pointer to tie it.
They eventually would grab a four-point lead and the Wildcats cut the final deficit to 1 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
It was the third 1-point loss this season for the Wildcats (5-3), all of which have come when they had a multi-possession lead in the final minutes.
“At some point, I think they feel like we’re OK and they’re losing a little focus,” Wildcats coach Spencer Bernstein said. “We have to learn how to finish games. When you have a lead in those situations, you need to be running your offense and making the other team play defense until they break down and you can get a good look. Instead, we’re in too much of a hurry. We’re playing like we’re behind in those situations when we should be slowing things down and playing like we’re ahead.”
Brandon Bannis led the Wildcats in scoring Friday with 20 points while Derek Miller added 13 points and Deron Collier scored 12.
Point guard Jamonte Wallace only played 14 minutes because he was in foul trouble, which Bernstein said “didn’t help” matters.
