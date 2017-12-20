Basketball: Lady Wildcats even record with 56-35 victory over Monroe Area

After a sloppy start, the Apalachee girls basketball team had little trouble toppling Monroe Area on Friday, picking up an easy 56-35 win in a home non-region contest.
The Lady Wildcats (4-4) trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but put together a strong second quarter to grab a 30-23 halftime lead and continued to pad the cushion throughout the second half.
Junior forward Nakia Hooks turned in yet another strong performance, pouring in 22 points to go along with 19 rebounds. Ann Dominguez added 8 points while Kate Thompson had 7 points and 6 rebounds.
Hooks’ superlative effort was the latest in what has been a strong opening third of the season.
“She’s one of those players who can just take over a game,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said of Hooks. “She’s hard to guard, she can handle the ball enough to take it to the basket and get fouled, and she’s a good free throw shooter. She’s so strong on the inside even the taller post players have a hard time working against her. She’s got great instincts. She’s all over the lane and can go from one side to the other to grab a rebound. She helps us stay in our offense and break presses.
“She can do it all.”
