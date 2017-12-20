Charles Ricks (12-19-17)

JEFFERSON - Charles Thomas Ricks, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
Mr. Ricks was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Jack and Emma Blackwell Ricks. Mr. Ricks graduated from Jefferson High School and earned an Associate of Science Degree from Gainesville College. He was retired from Chateau Elan, where he worked as an electrical maintenance man and attended Northeast Church in Braselton. Mr. Ricks was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam and later in the National Guard.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in law, Rebekah and Chuck Cook, Jefferson; sisters, Brenda Snelling and Reba Holmes, both of Jefferson; brother, Billy Ricks of Athens; and grandchildren, Kallon Cook, Mallory Cook and Mattox Cook.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga., with the Rev. Chuck Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
