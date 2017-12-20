Gail Bradley (12-20-17)

Gail Bradley, 70, died December 20, 2017.
Mrs. Bradley was the daughter of the late Curtis and Betty Hill Hunsinger and the widow of Jack E. Bradley. She lived in Athens most of her life after moving from Clarkesville, Ga. She was a beloved mother, homemaker and most importantly, the caretaker for her special-needs son, Joe, for 51 years.
Survivors include three children, Joe Bradley, Athens, Kim Sipper, Colbert, and Steve Bradley, Winterville; sister, Evelyn Savage, Hoschton; brother, Wayne Hunsinger, Comer; seven grandchildren, Allea Sipper, Austin Sipper, Dakota Bradley, Dalaney Bradley, Daylee Bradley, Davis Bradley and Dayton Bradley; and a number of other family members.
Graveside services will be Friday, December 22, at 1 p.m. at Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
