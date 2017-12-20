Statham nears three years without a completed audit

In less than two weeks, Statham will have gone three years without a completed fiscal audit despite a state law that requires an annual one from cities.
The audit for fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30, is due to the state Department of Audits and Accounts by Dec. 31.
Statham also has not completed its FY 2015 and 2016 audits.
Nothing can be done except in sequence, auditors Jerry Hawkins and Woody McNair, whose firm is working on the FY 2015 books, said Tuesday.
The FY 2015 audit must be completed – turned over to the city – before work on the 2016 one can be done. That year must be completed before FY 2017 work can start.
The FY 2015 audit was due to the state June 30, 2016, Jackie Neubert, manager, financial audits, nonprofit and local government audit sections, said last week.
The city requested an extension on the audit. Neubert said municipalities may grant extension requests for two years.
The 2015 audit was to have been completed by now, administrator Michelle Irizarry said at the city council work session last week. Hawkins and McNair in Winder is doing that audit.
Irizarry said the firm told the city the work would be completed the week after Thanksgiving.
Hawkins said a definite completion time cannot be provided. He said unexpected items occur regularly and take extra time.
The city’s audits have been an issue because the previous auditor had an illness and could not continue.
“The records were not auditable,” McNair said when their firm was hired to complete the 2015 audit.
He explained that entries had been adjusted.
“We can’t adjust the books like that because then we are auditing our own work.”
See more in the Dec. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
