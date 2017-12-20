BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson moves to 6-5 with 62-point victory

Wednesday, December 20. 2017
The Jefferson boys basketball team dominated struggling Cross Keys 79-17 Tuesday in the second round of Loganville's holiday tournament, improving to 6-5 on the year.
The Dragons were coming off a 71-59 win over Griffin on Monday in the the first round.
Jefferson has now won four straight games.
A.J. Wells scored a season-high 15 points to lead Jefferson. Jacob Radaker chipped with 12 points. Jasper Gibson finished with 11.
Jefferson returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at West Hall.
