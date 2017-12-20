GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson routs Columbia in tourney

Wednesday, December 20. 2017
The Jefferson girls' basketball team throttled Columbia 60-20 Tuesday in the second round of Loganville's holiday tournament.
The Dragons are now 7-3 on the season.
The victory followed a 66-27 domination of Lithonia on Monday in the opening round.
In the win over Columbia, Livi Blackstock scored 14 points to lead Jefferson, followed by Mariah Starks (13 points) and Jazmin Allen (12 points).
Jefferson returns to play at 4 p.m. Thursday at West Hall.
