WRESTLING: Panthers win Big Red title, move to 17-0 on the year

The Jackson County wrestling team piled up more wins — and another tournament trophy – over the weekend.
The Panthers went 5-0 to win Saturday’s Big Red Rumble at Gainesville and remain unblemished on the season at 17-0.
“We’re sitting at 17-0, which is fantastic,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “However, we have to continue to push forward. We’re in a pretty difficult region, so we’ve just got to continue to be challenged.”
Jackson County continues dual action today (Wednesday) when it hosts the Panther Duals at 10 a.m. The team will take on area opponent Fannin County as well as Westminster, Oglethorpe County and Elbert County.
The Panthers defeated Apalachee (70-12), Lanier (57-19), Wesleyan (42-37), Pickens (55-24) and Banks County (60-18) this past Saturday in taking home the tournament title in Gainesville. Wesleyan was a state finalist in Class A last year.
“That’s huge,” Powers said. “Those are some quality wins to get underneath our belt that we can definitely build on and move forward.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
