WRESTLING: Jefferson dominates Oconee tournament

Jefferson needed a full day of wrestling and got it.
Having had one tournament canceled already, the Dragons made up for some lost time by going 5-0 Saturday in Oconee County to win the Tommy Warren Duals title.
“We had some pretty good teams that were there and that was good,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “Ware County was pretty good. Coahulla Creek was a pretty good team that was there.”
Jefferson will wrestle Thursday and Friday at the Smoky Mountain Duals at Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
At the Oconee County tournament, the Dragons beat Salem 81-0, St. Pius X 78-3, Coahulla Creek 55-13, Walnut Grove 78-3 and Ware County 55-16 to move to 11-0 on the season.
Wrestlers going unbeaten for the tournament were Tyson Thurmond (106), Mason Mingus (113), Jared Blackburn (126), Ian Statia (132), Dawson Bates (138), Cole Potts (145), Coy Strong (152), Ryan Hurd (160) and James Phaturos (182).
“We had some pretty good matches there and got some mat time in,” Thurmond said. “We’re trying to get ready now for Pigeon Forge and we’ll see how that goes.”
