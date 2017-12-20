GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Strong second-half defense leads JCCHS girls to win

A staunch second-half defensive effort resulted in a lopsided win for Jackson County and a boost going into the holidays.
The Panthers (3-4) surrendered just five points after halftime in a 50-27 win at Johnson Friday. Jackson County will look to carry that momentum into a holiday tournament this week.
“We contested a lot more shots than we did in the first half,” Jackson County girls’ coach Monty McClure said.
Carlie Anderson led Jackson County with 15 points, and Sydney Hayes added 10 points.
Jackson County led 30-22 at the half before outscoring Johnson 11-1 in the third quarter to break the game open. The Panthers disrupted the Knights’ offensive flow in the second half.
“We trapped in the half court and kind of made them rush their shots when they shot,” McClure said.
