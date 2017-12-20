With a combined 178 points, the Jefferson swimming and diving team finished ninth Saturday at the 32-team Clarke-Oconee Invitational at the University of Georgia.
Jefferson placed seventh in the girls’ standings with 111 points and 12th in the boys’ standings with 67 points. Alpharetta won the meet with 577 points.
Jefferson is off until Jan. 6 when it competes at the Chestatee Invitational.
Addison Kelly took second in girls’ 1-meter diving (424.95 points) Saturday, finishing second to Colquitt County’s Maggie Merriman (476.3 points). Jackson Harvin added a second-place finish in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (48.65). He finished 0.35 seconds behind Reed Ramthun of Northgate. Harvin also took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (22.5).
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SWIMMING: Jefferson places ninth at Clarke-Oconee meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry