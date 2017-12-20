BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons surpass last year’s win total

It’s not yet Christmas, but the Jefferson boys’ basketball team is already well ahead of last year’s pace.
The Dragons beat Griffin 71-59 Monday in the first round of Loganville’s Christmas tournament to move to 5-5 on the year. Jefferson struggled through a 4-21 season last year. The Dragons have won their last three games.
“I feel like we’re getting to where we need to be,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said.
Morris added that other than a 73-34 loss to Peachtree Ridge, his team has been competitive in every game.
“That’s the thing that is very encouraging is that we’ve played some really good teams and competed with those teams,” He said.
Against Griffin, Jasper Gibson scored 20 points on a 7-of-12 shooting night and also grabbed three steals to lead the Dragons to their third-straight win. Daniel Parker added 16 points and Tyler Roberts chipped in nine points and seven boards. Jacob Radaker finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
“I felt like everybody kind of contributed and did their part,” Morris said. “Everybody got to play last night and that always makes everybody happy.”
The Dragons took control of the game in the first half, building a 39-24 lead at intermission. Jefferson led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter before putting in its subs, which allowed Griffin to cut into the deficit.
The Dragons entered the Griffin game fresh off of a dominating performance in their region opener Friday, beating Madison County 67-42 in a game that wasn’t even that close.
“That was about as complete a basketball game as we’ve played, obviously, this year,” Morris said Friday. “We did a lot of good things, it puts us at 1-0 in the region. but getting some guys in that haven’t been in a game much, that was big. That makes everybody a lot happier.”
