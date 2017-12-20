Jefferson responded to a narrow region loss with a one-side non-region win Monday.
After dropping a pressure grinder against Madison County Friday, the Dragons blew out Lithonia 66-27 in the first round of Loganville’s Christmas tournament.
“It was good to get our kids back on the court and work on some things,” coach Jason Gibson said. “Lithonia plays the same type of defense that Madison County did. It was good for us to be able to see that again.”
Livi Blackstock scored 17 points to lead a trio of Jefferson scorers in double figures. Jazmin Allen finished with 16 points and Allianne Clark added 12.
Jefferson led by 22 points at the half but began subbing in its bench players as early as the first quarter.
“It was also good to get all the girls in a rotation and may-be gain some confidence a little bit so overall it was a good night,” Gibson said.
In the loss to Madison County, Jefferson was outscored 10-2 in the final three minutes in a 58-56 loss.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Gibson said following that game. “Hostile environment, we didn’t do a great job in the last minutes of taking care of the basketball. I thought we rushed some shots. I thought we did a good job of attacking. Kids did exactly what we wanted them to do, they got to the rim.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson bounces back with easy win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry