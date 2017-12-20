GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS girls’ squad equals 2016 win total

Last season was abysmal to say the least for the Commerce Lady Tiger basketball team.
In 25 games, the team won only three games. It’s amazing how much things have changed a year later as in only seven games this season, the Lady Tigers have matched last season’s win total with the latest win coming last Saturday at home vs. Hebron Christian, 40-28. The team is 3-4 and 1-1 in Region 8-A play. The team fell to Lakeview Academy last Friday.
Tuesday’s results vs. Johnson weren’t known before press time. The team started the season 2-1 but lost three straight before last Saturday’s win. Head coach Brad Puckett said the team isn’t playing “very well,” but they know that.
“I asked the girls to make a personal list for their own skill level that we need to focus on more in practice and they’ve done that,” Puckett said. “They really self-reflected and we’re going to make some adjustments.”
Puckett added the team was rolling on after its second win of the season. But two weather cancellations altered the schedule, and when the Lady Tigers hit the court, they were playing bigger schools like Oconee and White counties, which he scheduled to help build the team up ahead of region; however, the losses may have had an opposite affect.
