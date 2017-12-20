Jackson County is still looking to put together a complete game as it heads into a Christmas tournament.
The Panthers (2-6) fell to Johnson 72-56 on the road Friday after being tied at the half.
Jackson County returns to action today at 11:30 a.m. against The King’s Academy in the first round of the Storm Classic hosted by Providence Christian which runs through Friday.
“We keep having great first halves,” Panther coach Chuck Butler said. “We struggle to keep our composure in closing out quarters and halves which points to some experience and poise issues. Teams keep making a run in the early part of the third quarter off of our unforced errors. We dig a little bit of a hole and are continually having to scrape from behind in the second half.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 20 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers struggle in second half in loss
