Racial slur scratched into hood of car

Damage to vehicles was reported in Morningside Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 106 South.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to the park on Dec. 6 where he met with two women who said that when they woke up that morning the tires on both of their cars were deflated and had writing carved in the paint on them. Dalton saw a racial slur scratched into the hood of one of the cars. One of the women named two suspects saying she that there was a recent “feud” between them over a failed relationship.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office recently included:
•A road rage incident was reported by someone on Fowler Freeman Road. Deputy Gabe Dalton met with a woman who told him that she picked her daughter up from the high school on Dec. 7 when she saw a juvenile she knew driving “close to her bumper.”
She said the vehicle followed her onto Madison Street where she made a left turn onto Hope Thompson Lane and then onto Tim Trail and Racetrack Road and the vehicle continued to follow her “at a high rate of speed.”
She said that at one point the car passed her and she continued to follow it to a home on Johnson Bridges Road. She said three of her children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
•A woman on Jot-Em-Down Road told Deputy Greg Bryson that her live-in boyfriend “snapped for no apparent reason” during a domestic dispute, striking her in the face and kicking her in the left shin.
She stated that he then left on foot walking towards Hwy. 98 and she left to walk to her parents’ house to call 9-1-1. Officers searched the surrounding area, as well as the victim’s residence for the offender but were unable to locate him. The victim stated that he has family in the Commerce/Nicholson area and might be trying to go there. A warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of simple battery FVA. The victim was also explained the TPO process, according to the report.
