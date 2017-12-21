Ribbon cutting held for solar facility in Comer

A ribbon-cutting for a Georgia Power solar facility on Hwy. 172 was held recently.
Georgia Power dedicated the first of two planned solar facilities to supply its new Community Solar program. The two-megawatt (MW) solar project, comprised of 8,200 panels and covering more than 10 acres in northeast Georgia, will deliver energy for the new program which gives subscribers a bill credit based on actual solar energy production at the facility.
Leaders from Georgia Power, Georgia Public Service Commissioners Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Tim Echols, as well as community and business leaders marked the occasion at an event in Comer.
“Collaboration between Georgia Power, the Georgia Public Service Commission, solar companies and communities across the state have helped continue to position Georgia as a national solar leader,” said Greg Roberts, vice president pricing and planning for Georgia Power. “Community Solar is the latest addition to a variety of Georgia Power programs that give customers the flexibility to choose how they want to support the growth of solar energy in our state.”
While the Community Solar program launches in January 2018, Georgia Power opened pre-enrollment for interested customers in October. In addition to the new Comer facility dedicated, the company plans to construct another one-MW facility to supply the program in another part of the state.
