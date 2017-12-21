Danielsville approves beer and wine licenses

The Danielsville City Council approved all the city’s beer and wine applications for 2018 at its business meeting recently.
The permits approved included Danielsville 76, Danielsville Corner Store, the Golden Pantry, Rite Aid, the Roundabout Tobacco Store and Las Fogatas Mexican Restaurant (which also has a liquor by the drink license).
In other matters, the council heard that the police department has been busy participating in various charitable projects on their own time in addition to their public duties. Officer Jonathan Burnette and Officer Cleve Williams participated in the Buddy Christian Foundation’s annual 5K fundraiser dressed in full uniform to honor Christian. Chief Brenan Baird said they also paid their $25 entrance fees themselves. Mayor Todd Higdon said the council would like to furnish the fee if the officers participate next year.
The department also came up with a plan to implement a Christmas give back to three families and three children in need through the Madison County Food Bank, with the assistance of the sheriff’s department.
And this Saturday, the department organized a joint venture with the sheriff’s office and the Comer Police Department to hold a “Shop With A Cop” event at an area Walmart with 10 elementary school students (two from each school, selected by school staff). He said they had received donations and that Walmart was also donating to the project. The students will shop for their families with an officer escort and there will also be some funds for them to purchase a gift for themselves.
“All this is just another example of ‘thinking outside the box,’ all implemented by our officers,” Mayor Higdon said. “I am proud to see the cooperation and participation between all the departments to help the community.”
The council heard that 140 of the city’s radio read water meters had been changed out by the maintenance department. Higdon said an additional 200 would be changed out by the end of 2018.
Mayor Higdon told Danielsville council members that Department of Transportation representatives met with representatives of Windstream, Charter and Georgia Power about the roundabout project at the current red light recently and that the holdup in finishing up the various utility projects is Windstream. He said temporary poles have been set up to hold up the traffic signal until Windstream is able to complete its work.
Higdon said the maintenance department replaced more than 200 feet of waterline along Hwy. 98 near Burdette Realty on Monday.
Also, state LMEG funds will be used to replace the rock wall at the DFACS office down towards Johnson Drive in order to keep it from collapsing onto the sidewalk. Higdon said the rock should match the wall on the opposite side of the street at the post office.
The council set a public hearing and a special called meeting to approve the 2018 budget for Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m., followed by the monthly work session.
