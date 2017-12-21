Local lawmakers talk state issues in Ila

Things are looking good for Georgia, according to state lawmakers that represent Madison County.
Rep. Alan Powell, Rep. Tom McCall and Senator Frank Ginn gave an overview of the “state of the state” during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast recently at the Ila Restaurant. The event was sponsored by Jackson EMC.
Rep. Powell told the crowd that the state is in the best fiscal condition it has ever been in, certainly during his 28-year tenure.
“The economy has really bounced back, particularly in the last three years or so,” Powell said. He gave a lot of credit to Gov. Nathan Deal, who believes is “spot on” in many of his economic policies for the state.
“We have an excellent governor who likes Georgia being number one in business and that’s what counts because that’s jobs,” he said.
However, Powell said he is quite concerned with some of the newly elected lawmakers coming in who he believes are more concerned with serving their own agendas rather than that of their constituents. He said he fears they are either “extreme right” or “extreme left” which he believes is not in the public’s best interest.
Powell confirmed he is a firm believer in the First and Second Amendments.
“People have a right to speak freely and a right to protect themselves,” he said. “I am concerned about the safety of our citizens, whether from domestic or from ‘other’ folks.”
And he stressed that there can never be enough police or armed security to protect citizens and that is why he believes it is a citizen’s right to be armed.
Turning to economic issues, Powell said he believes this area is probably the most ideal part of the state to live and do business in right now; noting that Franklin and Hart have the I-85 corridor, while Madison County has the advantage of being next door to Athens-Clarke County and the University of Georgia.
Rep. McCall, a farmer who is chairman of the state’s agriculture committee, noted that a newly-formed rural development council has been meeting regularly in rural areas working to develop ways to help rural Georgia “revive and survive.”
He said the council has identified three primary weaknesses for rural areas: a lack of reliable broadband service, a lack of quality healthcare and the lack of qualified job applicants who can pass a drug test to get and hold a job.
He said on the broadband issue, the council is considering offering incentives to rural EMCs to help them develop Internet services for their customers.
McCall said it is a shame to see so many small community hospital “dropping like flies” and that these smaller facilities are vital to their communities to treat common illnesses and/or stabilize patients for transport to larger facilities, when needed.
He is also dismayed at the lack of qualified applicants for jobs that are “everywhere.” He said in addition to drug issues, applicants need training in “soft skills” such as how to shake hands and how to simply show up on time for work on a regular basis.
“We got to teach people how to keep a job and if they need one how to do what they can to get one,” he said. “…we are paying too much for people to sit on the porch.”
He mentioned a program introduced by Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black called “20/20 Vision” in which at least 20 percent of the food served in Georgia schools will soon be grown Georgia grown.
“That will be much better and safer than food that is imported and better for the kids,” he said.
And he commended Madison County for having a great farm-to-school program in the school system.
McCall praised the “big film industry” in the state, saying it was “great” but that he doesn’t want film industry people coming here and telling Georgians how to live.
“They should adapt to our values, not the other way around,” he said. “I appreciate that they are getting tax incentives (to come here) but they should not change our way of life.”
He ended his presentation by noting that everyone needs only five things to survive: food, clothing, shelter, air and water. He noted that the first three are supplied by agriculture and the last two are God-given.
Senator Frank Ginn told the audience that he believes he is the “luckiest guy in the legislature.”
“Just look at my role models,” he said, pointing to McCall and Powell. “Nobody does constituent services better than Alan.”
And he noted that McCall keeps things on an even flow.
“He’ll shake it out, move it out and it’ll go right along,” he said.
He said that he did not expect any large pieces of legislature in the upcoming session, though a state budget will be passed as constitutionally required. He noted that Georgia is growing, with the state passing a $24.8 billion budget for 2017.
Turning to the film industry, he told audience members he “didn’t want all the fruits and nuts from California to come in” and change things in Georgia.
He also discussed the fact that he is a big proponent of personal property rights, while acknowledging that “we all want clean air, water and earth.”
For Madison County, he pointed to the new Georgia Renewable Power Plant being built on the old Trus Joist site in Colbert. He noted the plant is expected to open in July 2019 and that one is also being built in Franklin County.
He said each plant is a $180 million investment in these respective communities.
“(The plant) will create some great jobs and tax revenue,” Ginn said, explaining that the plant will use wood chips made from mostly waste wood to generate electricity. “It is one of the greatest new things here in Madison County.”
After the presentations, the lawmakers fielded several questions and comments from the audience, in particular one about the need for public sewer along the Hwy. 72 corridor in the southeastern part of the county, which has been an impediment to business growth in that area.
All three legislators pointed out that sewer is an extremely expensive undertaking. Sen. Ginn said that Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) funding, with its low interest loans and grants is the most likely way to get a sewer system for the county.
Madison County Industrial Authority chairman Bruce Azevedo spoke up, noting that it will take the joint efforts of county, cities and the school system to be able to take on such a project.
“It has to be a community effort,” he said. “You have to have the cities and the county involved or you can’t pay for it.”
Local lawmakers talk state issues in Ila
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry