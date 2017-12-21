FLOWERY BRANCH - Fred Timothy Maxwell, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Maxwell was born October 3, 1941, the son of the late Fredna Franklin Maxwell and Anne Maude Overton Sims in Atlanta. He was in the electrical industry for 56 years and the owner of Dyco Electrical Contractors Inc. Mr. Maxwell was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandra Maxwell, Flowery Branch; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Helen Maxwell, Hoschton, and Kevin and Lisa Maxwell, Jefferson; daughter and son-in-law, Charissa and David Jensen, Cumming; grandchildren, Kyle Maxwell, Kelley Benefield, Rachael Maxwell, Michele Jones, Jason Holbrook, Shauna Rae Jensen and Cade Jensen; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Holbrook and Logan Benefield.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 23, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. The Rev. Darwin Caldwell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 22, and 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, December 23, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to one’s favorite charity in Mr. Maxwell’s honor.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Fred Maxwell (12-19-17)
