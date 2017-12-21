Mae Frady (12-20-17)

HULL - Mae Lillie Trotter Frady passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Frady was born in Elberton, Ga. on December 14, 1937, the daughter of the late Earl Trotter and Amelia Myerholtz Trotter. She was a nurse having worked with St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens and was a member of David’s Home Church in Comer, Ga. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Frady; son, Harley Dockery, Jr.; and brothers, Junior Trotter and Eugene Trotter.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Junior White; son, Martin L. Dockery, Danielsville; daughters, Wanda Stewart, Royston, and Velma Venable, Hull; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, , with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowers Memorial Park in Canon, Ga. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
