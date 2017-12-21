Howard Merk (12-20-17)

JEFFERSON - Howard Merk, 81, entered into rest Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
Mr. Merk was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Claud and Jurell Garrison Merk. He was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, and was a dedicated firefighter for the Georgia Forestry Commission, retiring after 30 years of service, and also retired from the Jackson County School Bus Shop. Mr. Merk was preceded in death by brothers, Grady and Lewis Merk; and a son-in-law, Dennis Bullock.
Howard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Emmagene Fleeman Merk; four daughters, Yvonne Hudgins, Leigh Gholston and her husband Curtis, Jan Randall and her husband David, and Curtis Jean Bullock; a sister, Claudine Merk; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 22, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Gene Carlin officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Kim Ketchem, David Randall, Curtis Gholston, Hopper Alexander, Roger Hill and Ray Anderson. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry and Joe Merk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 21.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to nephews, Dutch Alexander and Jerry Merk.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
