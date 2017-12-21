Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs fall in quarterfinals of Myrtle Beach tournament

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team lost 40-37 to Christ the King High School of Middle Village, Queens, New York Thursday night in the CresCom Bank Holiday Classic quarterfinals to drop into the consolation bracket.
The Lady Bulldoggs had defeated Neumann-Goretti of Philadelphia Wednesday in the tournament opener.
Christ the King led from the opening tipoff but the game remained tight throughout. The Lady Doggs were led by Latrice Perkins and Chellia Watson with 12 points apiece. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.
Winder-Barrow (8-2) will face Ferguson, Fla. at 5 p.m. Friday. If the Lady Doggs win, they would face either Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) or Northwest Guilford (N.C.) in the fifth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. A loss would eliminate them from the tournament.
