GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exhausted Raiders defeat Walnut Grove by double digits

The Madison County girls’ basketball team entered Thursday night’s game with Walnut Grove exhausted. It was their fifth game in seven days and third-straight-game in three nights, and they were playing a team who had only played one game in that same span of time.
However, that fact had no effect on the outcome. Paced by double-figure performances by Adyanna Maxwell, Jordan Bailey and Kayla McPherson, the Lady Raiders won 66-47.
“We couldn’t make a layup to save our life tonight,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “But what we did do, we kept our foot on the gas once we really jumped on them. You learn something from every game, and one thing you learn is that you can’t back off when you have momentum.”
In fact, Madison County was energized in the opening minutes and led by as much as nine points in the first quarter. But fatigue quickly set in and Walnut Grove adjusted after a timeout. They eventually caught up and cut the score to 15-12 after one quarter.
The Lady Warriors then took the lead early in the second quarter and both teams traded control for the following moments. Madison County took a 35-30 lead into the half thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Bailey and Brianna Fortson. Fortson’s shot tied the game at a time when it looked like Walnut Grove might start to pull away. Bailey’s came at the buzzer to give her team a two-score lead.
Despite the exhaustion, the Lady Raiders found the energy to not only extend their lead in the third quarter, they strangled the life out of Walnut Grove. After a trading points for the first few minutes, Madison County went on a 19-4 run, which gave them a 58-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“I think they were upset with their play in the first half,” Lampe said. “They had time to regroup and get man at themselves, and they came out and played well.”
Lampe ended the game by playing mostly reserve players. They kept Walnut Grove from doing any damage. Madison County can now enter a week off from competition on a five-game winning streak with a 66-47 victory.
“I don’t think we played our best game today,” Lampe said. “But it’s understandable after playing three games in a row. That’s tough to do. It’s all relative, they did come back in the second half and did what they’re supposed to do.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exhausted Raiders defeat Walnut Grove by double digits
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry